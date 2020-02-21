Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of PZA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.66. 17,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,297. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$9.19 and a 52 week high of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.76.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

