PlayChip One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,505.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $5,505.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00481181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.25 or 0.06548925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00069030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027722 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

