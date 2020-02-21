Playtech (LON:PTEC) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Playtech to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 478.71 ($6.30).

Shares of PTEC stock opened at GBX 345.20 ($4.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337.20 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 392.91.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

