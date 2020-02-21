PNM Resources (PNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $54.83 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.77, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

