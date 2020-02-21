Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Popular worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

