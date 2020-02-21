Populous Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.02994088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Kucoin, Livecoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

