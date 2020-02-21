PostCoin (POST) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. PostCoin has a total market cap of $26,190.00 and $6.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, PostCoin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008776 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000633 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

