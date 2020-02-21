Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,191 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Potlatchdeltic worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $5,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 124,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 166.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 78,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

PCH stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

