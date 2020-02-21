PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.