Proton Token (PTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $199,183.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $778,581.00 and approximately $199,183.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DDEX, CoinTiger and BCEX. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, BCEX, BitForex, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

