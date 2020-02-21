Proxeus Reaches Market Cap of $974,350.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Proxeus has a total market cap of $974,350.00 and approximately $622.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proxeus has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.02980086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00229688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

