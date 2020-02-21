Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) to Issue $0.50 None Dividend

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363. The company has a market cap of $155.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

In other Prudential Bancorp news, COO Anthony V. Migliorino acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Also, CEO Dennis Pollack acquired 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $44,878.80. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

