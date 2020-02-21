PTON Market Capitalization Achieves $829,709.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, PTON has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $829,709.00 and $11,527.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.02967286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00227851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The official website for PTON is foresting.io.

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

