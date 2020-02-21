Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PMMAF traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.30. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

