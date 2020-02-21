Pure Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.01110371 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

