PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0002

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 69.6% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $193,484.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049612 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00066972 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001220 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,693.29 or 1.00187152 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00071585 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,000,027,857 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.