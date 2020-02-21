Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for KAR Auction Services Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.00%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KAR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 755,026 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

