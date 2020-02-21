Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of SOI opened at $13.11 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $641.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

