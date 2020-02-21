Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YRI. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.76. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.41 and a 1 year high of C$6.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$70,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,991.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

