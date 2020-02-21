Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By Cormark (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management;

