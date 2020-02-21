Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ship Finance International Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ship Finance International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SFL opened at $13.36 on Friday. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 158,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

