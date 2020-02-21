Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ARC Resources Ltd Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ARC Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

TSE:ARX opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.53. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.13.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

