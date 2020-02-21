Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $108.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $115.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

