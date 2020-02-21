Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Decreased by Analyst

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

ETR opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy has a 1 year low of $89.98 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

