Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FELE opened at $59.71 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

