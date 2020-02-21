Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

GOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.33 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

