Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Globant SA Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globant in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

