Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

HTA has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.36, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,579,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,566 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

