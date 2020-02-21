Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JELD. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

