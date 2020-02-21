Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 114.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

