Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of OC stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.