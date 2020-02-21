Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Increased by Cormark (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of RY opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

