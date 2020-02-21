Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Boosted by William Blair

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $536.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

