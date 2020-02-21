Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc Reduced by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trimble in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

TRMB opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

