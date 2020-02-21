Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Cut by Analyst

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,687,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

