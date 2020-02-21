Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.