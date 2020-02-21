Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zebra Technologies Increased by Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.73 EPS.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $242.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.90. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.