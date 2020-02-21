Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Outfront Media Inc Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outfront Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NYSE OUT opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

