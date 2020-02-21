Qbao Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,349.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Qbao has a market cap of $560,801.00 and approximately $3,349.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

