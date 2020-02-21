QCash Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. QCash has a market cap of $43.71 million and $286.11 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One QCash token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

