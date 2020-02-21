Qitmeer (HLC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,013.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, ZB.COM, CoinBene and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.02980086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00229688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM, CoinEgg and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

