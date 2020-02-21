QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $875,676.00 and $247,819.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

