QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,108,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,918. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

