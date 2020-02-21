Quant (QNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Quant has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $48.56 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00041595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

