Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,454. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.