Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Down 47.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $850,422.00 and $657.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00481554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.03 or 0.06498563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

