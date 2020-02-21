Quantstamp Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,291.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Quantstamp has a market cap of $7.79 million and $91,291.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, GOPAX, IDEX and DDEX. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, GOPAX, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

