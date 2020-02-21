Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $6.51 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $245,666.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0925 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024739 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.02709870 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000643 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019214 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,430,935 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

