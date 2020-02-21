QuarkChain Price Down 26.1% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $2.17 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00491338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $634.99 or 0.06544455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027745 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010303 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.