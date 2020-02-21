Quasarcoin Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $763,072.00 and approximately $5,359.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00048367 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,388,897 coins and its circulating supply is 168,388,897 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

